Region 12 Comes to Carbon Country Club *Photo Gallery*

All of Region 12 met at the Carbon Country Club on Thursday morning for the penultimate match. Once again, Bode Salas lengthened his lead in the region standings with a low of 71 on the day.

The Wildcats remain the team to beat, however, with a 307. Carbon came close to making up room, but came up short with a 308. The Spartans finished third with a 352 while Grand shot 353 and Canyon View shot 357.

Following Salas, Daron Garner hit a 77 while Kyler Clark and Rydge Butler each finished with 80. For Emery, Carter Huntington led the way with 84 followed by Dempsey Toomer (87), Joey Leonard (90) and Logan Riley (91).

Emery will host the next match at Millsite, at long last returning to its home course. That will take place on Thursday. The region standings are as follows: