Community Saddled Up for the Price City ProRodeo Roundup

The Price City ProRodeo Roundup took place over the weekend of June 18 and 19 at the Carbon County Fairgrounds, welcoming cowboys, cowgirls and rodeo-goers from all over.

The ProRodeo Roundup was a place for those that are skilled in team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more to come together to compete for the top spots during a fun-filled weekend.

Rhen Richard won the All-Around Cowboy with tie-down roping and team roping. For bareback riding, first place went to Colton Clemens, second to Cooper Bennett, third to Clay Stone and fourth to Cooper Cooke. First place went to Jesse Brown in steer wrestling, followed by Cash Robb in second, Kyler Dick in third and Jace Melvin in fourth.

Lynette Clyde secured first place in barrel racing while Stephanie Fryar and Savannah Bennett took second and third respectively.

Competitors also vied for the top spot in saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping and more. See the gallery below to view a full list of winners, the amount that they won and more.