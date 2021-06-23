Crews Continue to Contain Bear Fire

The Bear Fire update for Wednesday morning reported that several interior smokes were visible yesterday and today engines will continue to monitor the fire perimeter to ensure that there are no areas that are causing concern.

Continuing, fire line suppression repair activities will be conducted along Fort Ridge and Spring Canyon, including rehabbing on the fire lines and chipping woody material felled during fire suppression. It was explained that this work is done to minimize the long-term impacts of firefighting efforts. A rehabilitation team will also begin assessments on the Bear Fire.

The rehab team is comprised of resource specialists such as soil scientists and hydrologists that will work with local district staff to assess the area. The purpose of this assessment will be to establish recommendations to both stabilize and restore the fire area.

A red flag warning is in effect for the fire area through Thursday and dry thunderstorms may develop around the fire area later this evening and continue through the night. The main threat from these storms, according to the update, is the potential for lightning strikes in combination with no precipitation.

With this in mind, it was stated that there will be greater chance for scattered rainfall Thursday and a potential for locally heavy rainfall. Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to reach 84 degrees in lower elevations and humidity levels should sit at around 16-18%. Strong and unpredictable winds are expected around any developed thunderstorms.

The fire restrictions remain in effect on state and Utah BLM lands in addition with the restrictions set in place by Carbon County and the cities. The Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 1 continues to manage Bear Fire, which is at 12,170 acres and continues to sit at 93% containment.