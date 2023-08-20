Community Spotlight Shines on United Way

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce’s community spotlight for the month of August was the United Way of Eastern Utah. The honor was presented during the monthly chamber luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

Pam Boyd, United Way of Eastern Utah Executive Director, accepted the recognition. She then took time to speak to those in attendance on the organization and its various programs.

United Way is built on three pillars aimed to help the community thrive: health, education and financial stability. The organization and its board uses that foundation to guide its efforts throughout Eastern Utah.

The United Way of Eastern Utah (UWEU) serves seven counties in the state with the help of cornerstone partners and various board members. With the support of so many in Eastern Utah, the organization is able to oversee multiple programs to assist the community.

One of these programs is Live.Love.Local. This program administers $500 fuel cards to local cancer patients that must travel to receive treatments. Year to date, UWEU has administered $11,500 to local cancer patients to help alleviate the burden they face.

Another program that the United Way of Eastern Utah oversees is Soles2Souls. Through this effort, new shoes are distributed to school-age children that are in need of them.

“When a child arrives at school in ill-fitting or worn out shoes, it is difficult for him or her to concentrate on learning,” UWEU shared. “Through our Soles2Souls program, United Way of Eastern Utah wants to remove this barrier to a successful school experience.”

Another large endeavor of UWEU is the annual Day of Caring. This day, hosted annually in September, is a day of service in Carbon County. Hundreds of volunteers come together to tackle community improvement projects and help those in need.

This year’s Day of Caring is slated for Sept. 9. Those looking to submit a project for consideration or volunteer their time should visit uweu.org for more information.

Finally, United Way oversees the annual Angel Tree in Carbon County. This program helps families in need by providing an enjoyable Christmas season through the generous donations of business, religious groups and individuals.

For more information on United Way and its efforts throughout the community, please call (435) 637-8911 or email liveunited@uweu.org.