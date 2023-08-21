Manti-La Sal National Forest Releases Draft Environmental Impact Statement for Proposed Forest Plan

Press Release

The Manti-La Sal National Forest released a proposed Land and Resource Management Plan and Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) on Aug. 18. Electronic, mailed-in or hand-delivered comments concerning these documents will be accepted for 90 days from the publication date of the Notice of Availability in the Federal Register, which is the exclusive means for calculating the official comment period for the draft plan and DEIS. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.

The Forest Land and Resource Management Plan is a strategic document that will guide Forest management decisions for the next 15 years. “This is a key opportunity for the public to comment on the document that will guide land management on the Manti-La Sal National Forest into the future. We ask those interested in the management of these forest lands to comment during this period and help us develop the best plan for the lands we all enjoy,” stated Ryan Nehl, Manti-La Sal National Forest supervisor.

To provide the public an opportunity to discuss the draft plan and DEIS with subject matter experts from the Manti-La Sal National Forest, open houses are planned for the following, although they are subject to change:

September 7, 2023 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. virtual open house, please visit website or Facebook for invitation details.

September 19, 2023 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Sanpete County Building, Manti, UT

September 20, 2023 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Emery County Courthouse Building, Castle Dale, UT

September 21, 2023 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Carbon County Events Center, Price, UT

October 18, 2023 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Hideout Community Center, Monticello, UT

November 8, 2023 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. virtual open house, please visit website or Facebook for invitation details.

Two additional open houses in Moab and Montezuma Creek have yet to be scheduled. For the latest information, please check the website: www.fs.usda.gov/main/mantilasal/landmanagement/planning.

All documents for this planning effort are posted on the website (see above). Refer to this site for other helpful information and for submitting comments. Hard-copy documents may be reviewed at forest offices in Price, Ferron, Ephraim, and Monticello, and at the Grand County Public Library in Moab.

Comments should be submitted electronically (refer to the website) through CARA or may be dropped off in person or mailed to Manti-La Sal National Forest, Forest Plan Revision Team, 599 West Price River Drive, Price, Utah 84501.

Land management plans provide direction for how public lands are managed in the long-term. These plans are informed by an inclusive and transparent process that involves the communities, public and partners affected. The previous land and resource management plan was developed for the Manti-La Sal National Forest in 1986. Since then, the plan has been amended 23 times.