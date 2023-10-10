Community Supports 4th Annual CCCC Golf Tournament

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted its fundraiser golf tournament over the weekend. This marked the fourth year of the tournament, which took place at the Carbon County Club Golf Course.

Dozens of teams participated in the two-day tournament, which featured a four-man scramble format. In the end, the Zions Bank team comprised of Bobby Houston, Derek Martinez, John Ruggeri and Joey Penovich claimed the top prize of $400. Other golfers walked away with prizes for the longest drive and closest to the hole contests as well.

In conjunction with the tournament was a raffle, with proceeds benefitting this year’s First Responders Banquet. Those who purchased raffle tickets had the chance to win prizes from AJB Broadcasting, Barbie and Gary Haeck, Buskin Production, Castle Country Radio, Castleview Hospital, Emery Telcom, ETV News, Flawless Sheeting, Marietti Monuments, Southeast Paint & Design, Sportsman’s Corner, Swire Coca-Cola, Sutherlands and Willis Works Studio.

Sponsors for the tournament included Castleview Hospital, Zions Bank, Rocky Mountain Power, Flawless Sheeting, Real Estate Titans, Les Olson IT, Cache Valley Bank, Driggs Mortgage, Packard Wholesale Co., Emery Telcom, ETV News, General Distributing, WaFd Bank, AJB Broadcasting, USU Eastern, SureStay Plus Hotel, Swire Coca-Cola, Aunt Nell’s, Fit for Real Life, Price Chapel, Splash Tech, Peczuh Printing, Pierce Oil, Golden West Industries, Marketing Elevated, Sutherlands and Castle Gate RV Park.