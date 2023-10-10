Lady Spartans Knocked Out of State Running

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The #17 Lady Spartans entered the 3A Girls’ State Soccer Tournament on Saturday pitted against #16 South Summit in the opening round. Emery traveled to Kamas for the matchup.

Defense was the key in the first half as the teams fought to find the back of the net. Coming out of the half tied at nil, the Lady Wildcats ignited their offense, netting two goals to take the game 2-0.

The loss knocks Emery from the single-elimination tournament. The Lady Spartans end the season with a 0-17 record and a 0-14 mark in region play.