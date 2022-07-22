Community Welcomed to Pearl Baker Park’s Soft Opening in Green River

By Robin Hunt

Epicenter invited the local community of Green River to celebrate the progress made at the new Pearl Baker Park on Wednesday evening.

Maria Sykes Epicenter’s Executive Director welcomed visitors and residents of all ages to the park celebration. She introduced the park team and thanked those who have made the park possible.

Cold drinks, popsicles, ice cream and fresh Green River melon were offered to try and beat the 100 degree heat. The temperature didn’t stop more than 20 kids in attendance who tried out the tire swing (the most popular feature of the park so far).

“Thank you for those who were able to join us last night for the Pearl Baker Park and outdoor classroom soft opening,” Epicenter shared following the event. “Parts of the park are officially open; the tire swing is already a big hit!”

Epicenter gave all in attendance a native wildflower seed packet to connect their home back to Pearl Baker Park. Stay tuned to Epicenter’s social media for regular updates on the park.