Huntington City Council Revisits Activities

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington City Council met for its regularly scheduled July meeting on Wednesday evening. Mayor Leonard Norton was not in attendance, so councilman Tom Kay served as the Mayor Pro Tem for the evening. All other council members were in attendance.

During the public comments, Corey McArthur thanked the council for their support of the Blue Sage Jr. Rodeo. He expressed gratitude for the use of the Huntington City arena and the assistance from the city workers during the rodeo. He stated that they had 160 entries and it was enjoyed by all.

Following the approval of minutes from June’s meeting, a business license was approved. The license was for LaFondita Mexican Food, which is located at 325 South 60 East in Huntington. The license was signed by Tanya Hernandez. The council also approved a donation to the Emery County Rodeo in the amount of $150.

The next agenda item was the approval to purchase a new truck to be used as an animal control vehicle. The council approved the purchase of a Ford F-150 with an eight foot box and shell on it.

Huntington City Treasurer Ronni Torre then addressed a request from a property owner who previously paid for utility hookups but has since decided he needs to move and sell the property. No installments have been done and the property owner is not certain if he desires the refund and was not at the meeting. The council voted to issue a refund if he decides that is what he prefers. If this happens, then once the property is sold, the new property owner would need to pay for utility hookups.

Next, Mike Riley’s bid for additional sidewalks on Second West to Center Street was approved. This work should happen either this fall or early next spring.

Gloria Wilson, Huntington Youth City Council Director, then gave a report on the youth’s recent activities. They sold glow sticks during Heritage Days, helped the fire department fill sand bags for fire protection during the fireworks, distributed candy during the parade and helped clean up following the celebrations. They are also looking for a service project to help the city at the end of August.

To conclude, the mayor’s report was one of praise and appreciation for the council’s help during the recent Heritage Days activities. “The rodeo was especially awesome,” he remarked.