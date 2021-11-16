Competitors Gain Points at Dixie 3 and 4 Rodeos

By Julie Johansen

The third and fourth rodeos of the Dixie 6 series were hosted on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Washington County Legacy Events arena in Hurricane, Utah. Several Emery rodeo team members scored in the top ten in their individual events.

In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker was fourth and sixth on Friday and Saturday, respectively, while Wyatt Blake placed 10th in the Dixie 4 shoot. Wyatt Fox earned second and fourth place finishes, Kyle Ekker placed fifth in both shoots, and Hayden Tonc was sixth and seventh for the Southeastern Utah Jr. High Rodeo team.

On Friday at the Dixie 3 rodeo, Cole Magnuson was first in bull riding, while Shaynee Fox took fifth and Abbie McElprang 10th in breakaway roping. Byron Christiansen was first in barebacks and tied for first in saddle broncs.

At the Dixie 4 on Saturday, Shaynee Fox was 10th in goat tying and Ryleigh Allred took fifth in barrels. Byron Christiansen placed ninth in tie down roping and third in barebacks, while Graycee Mills was fourth in breakaway roping.

The reining cow competition is hosted only once each weekend. Byron and Monty Christiansen took seventh and eight, respectively, in the competition. Nov. 19 and 20 will conclude the Dixie 6 series and the high school rodeo team will then have a break until March.