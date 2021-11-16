Agenda Items Considered by Castle Dale City Council

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Dale City Council meeting on Nov. 11 began with a request from a resident looking for a solution to protect city employees from disgruntled citizens. Her recommendation included having complaints that come into the office referred to the councilperson over the particular situation before approaching a city employee.

The citizen also suggested that the city obtain conflict resolution training to assist in these matters. Discussion continued on the topic but no official action was taken by the council during the meeting.

Also during the meeting, the election canvass was approved. A new councilperson, Michael Jorgensen, will be sworn in to the council in January, along with incumbents Julie Johansen and Mayor Danny Van Wagoner.

Approval was then given for the purchase of a new meter reading device, which had already been discussed at a previous meeting. The cross connection ordinance, which is written to protect the contamination of culinary water from a connection with secondary water, was tabled until a public hearing is conducted.

Next, two petitions recommended by the Land Use Committee were approved. Terry Williams requested annexation into the city and a rezoning for a small portion of land on the north of Esquire Estates to R74-500. These petitions both received approval from the council.

Maintenance foreman Nosh Arrien then received approval for the purchase of a mini-excavator to be used mainly in the cemetery. It was also announced that the old roping chute from the city’s indoor arena will be up for auction. A new chute was donated to the arena by the Fox family, for which appreciation was extended by the council.

Discussion on Emery County’s request for payment to help secure law enforcement officers was next on the agenda. Remarks from the mayor stated that nothing could be done until the next budget and then cuts would have to be made in other areas. Councilperson Johansen assured the council that these funds would go directly to the salaries of the officers. Other comments included that cities need to provide protection for their citizens.

Next, zoning administrator Kerry Lake announced a Land Use Committee meeting time change. It will be on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. He also announced two new home occupation business licenses.

To conclude, councilman Jordan Leonard announced the city’s Christmas party will be on Dec. 14 and will include a visit from Santa as well as a chili dinner. Councilman Brad Giles said that sidewalks will be poured along Fourth West as promised earlier this year.