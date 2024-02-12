Congressman John Curtis Joins Community Conversation at USUE

USU Eastern Press Release

On Feb. 2, Utah State University Eastern hosted a community conversation with Congressman John Curtis at the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.”

Conversation with invited community leaders revolved around the joys and challenges of rural life. Questions were cultivated from the exhibit itself.

Leaders spoke about the potential of investing in diverse skill sets, the synergy between education and industry, and the urgent need for expanded mental health and substance use resources.

Commenting on the significance of sustainable growth, Brad King noted, “I hope my children and grandchildren will have the same childhood I enjoyed in Eastern Utah.”

At the two-hour event, these diverse voices underscored a collective call for holistic strategies to foster a robust and inclusive local economy.

Crossroads will be displayed on the USU Eastern campus until March 3. For more information about the traveling exhibition, please visit eastern.usu.edu/crossroads