EHS Student Chosen to Represent Utah at the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge

Press Release

Emery High School junior Maleeya Mecham has been chosen by the Utah Chapter of The Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge to participate in the “Spirit of America Youth Leadership” experience at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania.

Spirit of America Youth Leadership is a transformative four-day residential program that engages high school students from across the country with the first principles of freedom. Mecham is one of 60 Utah students chosen from across Utah through an essay and interview process.

Congratulations, Maleeya!