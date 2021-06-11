Containment on Bennion Creek Fire Increases

Press Release

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,313 acres, 63% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

Update: Containment on the Bennion Creek Fire has increased to 63%, and acreage remains at 8,313. There will be an incident management team transition this week between the California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 and an incoming Nevada incident management team.

Crews have made good progress on the southeastern corner of the fire as containment in this area extends north of Fish Creek Ridge. Further north, crews will continue their progress mopping up areas of heat and working deeper in to the higher country. The eastern edge of the fire and spot fire will continue to be patrolled for any signs of fire activity. Firefighters continue to secure the southeast corner of the fire with hose lays, mop up and patrol. Equipment arrived on Saturday to begin assisting in fireline suppression efforts on the fire.

Weather: A RED FLAG WARNING due to gusty winds and low humidity is in effect for the fire through Sunday evening. Northwest winds will strengthen on Sunday as a weak cold front passes through. Temperatures will reach 93° in lower elevations and near 82° along ridgetops. The relative humidity levels will be 8-18% for the fire area. Weather conditions will be breezy Monday before winds shift. Critical fire weather conditions may return by mid-week.

Resources: A total of 238 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include seven hand crews, five helicopters and six engines.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Bear Ridge Road, Starvation Road and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions: There are fire restrictions in effect on state and Utah BLM lands. A Stage 1 Fire Restriction is in effect on the Manti-La Sal. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/announcements/7518/ .

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 is managing the fire.