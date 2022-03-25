Cottonwood Elementary Becomes an Art Gallery

By Julie Johansen

During the first week of March, Cottonwood Elementary students were privileged to participate in art rotations taught by local artists. These classes included various forms of art from dance to acrylics to fine art.

After working in their respective classrooms on their art projects, the school was transformed into a gallery. On Thursday evening, the halls of the school were full of art to be viewed from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The students’ work was displayed for parents, family and friends to enjoy. A number of performances also took place in the classrooms throughout the evening.