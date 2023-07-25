Country Roads Took Wellington Pioneer Days Home

Wellington City Pioneer Days, the annual end-of-July summer celebration, was hosted once again over the weekend. The event provided a myriad of activities for the whole community and visitors alike to enjoy.

Beginning on Friday, July 21, a youth free fishing day was hosted at the Knight Ideal Pond beginning at noon and carrying on until 5 p.m. The Wellington City Police Department stated that though the bites were slow, the smiles were abundant.

“Big thanks to the Division [of] Wildlife Resources for providing the endless box of Powerbait, poles and knowledge! Some kids learned how to really cast a line,” the police department shared.

Following the free fishing, a community picnic with games, horseshoes, a sloppy Joe dinner and cornhole was hosted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Beginning bright and early the next morning, a breakfast in the park took place from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., ending just in time for the annual parade at 10 a.m., which featured a new route.

Immediately following the parade, the fun continued in the park with vendor booths, kids’ relay races, music and entertainment, and much more.

“From pony rides to chicken bingo, outlaw tales to cowboy poetry, dancers, singers and booths galore, Wellington City’s Pioneer Days celebration had something for everyone,” the city shared. “A huge thank you to all of our organizers, vendors and participants. See you next year.”