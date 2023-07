Public Notice is hereby given that the following Public Hearing will be held to receive public comment on the changes happening in Emery Emergency Medical Special Service District.

On August 14, 2023 @ 6:00 p.m.

Will be held at Emery County Administration Building

Located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 26 and August 2, 2023.