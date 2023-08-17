County Commissioners Listen to Citizen’s Concerns

By Julie Johansen

The Safety Minute Presentation was given by Justice Court Clerk Mitzi Lopez as the Emery County Commission meeting began on Tuesday. She taught about the importance of staying healthy and the role good health plays in staying safe. She commented, “Good health and safety go hand in hand.”

After her presentation, Commission Chair Lynn Sitterud congratulated the employees of Emery County for 1,742 days with no loss time accidents and began to draw for the safety gift cards. These cards were awarded to two EMTs, Stoney Jensen and Tracy Addley, two Safety Sensitive employees, Cody Morris and Preston Wilson, one full-time employee, Nadine Thompson, and one part-time employee, Griffin Bernard.

Next was citizen Marilyn Collard’s request to be on the agenda. She had concerns about the aquatic center and stated that she needed to let everyone know what was going on. Collard said she had been turned away from the pool when teaching lessons, and also read a list of her accomplishments and qualifications.

Collard spoke about three areas of concern at the pool: safety, cleanliness and fun. She also would like to see swim lessons offered all year. Collard continued that the best thing that ever happens at the pool is that a child learns to swim. She then outlined the happenings of July 1, 2023 from her perspective, stating that public information was incorrect.

Continuing, Collard questioned the ordinance regarding the use of county facilities for personal gain adopted by the commissioners at a previous meeting. In response, the ordinance was read by Commissioner Sitterud.

Orangeville Mayor Robertson then addressed the commission about an agreement from May 2022 stating water shares were to have been turned over to Orangeville City. According to the mayor, they had not been. The response was that they thought they had been delivered by PacifiCorp but the discrepancy will be looked into and taken care of.

Mayor Robertson also requested that the acreage of the San Rafael Energy Research Center be annexed into Orangeville City. This too will be considered. It was noted that the process of annexation needs to come from the property owners to the city.

The Emery County Summer Monsoon and Flood project at Quitchumpah was awarded to low bidder, Perco Rock.

An amendment to the Emery Emergency Medical Special Service District was approved. This will require a board member from each municipality in the county, such as a mayor or mayor-appointed representative.

The bylaws of the Emery County Travel Bureau were also amended to change the percentage of funds returning to Green River and all budget items will now need approval from the commissioners.