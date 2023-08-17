Emery Seeks Traction

ETV News Stock Photo

The Lady Spartans are still warming up to the pitch this year as they had only two non-region games before jumping into region play. The played their second region game of the season on Tuesday against the Delta Rabbits.

With the home field advantage, the Spartans worked to find the back of the net. Unfortunately, it was the Rabbits who netted two goals in the first half to take the 2-0 advantage into the break. Emery fought back, but Delta connected three more times to take the 5-0 win.

Emery (0-4, 0-2 Region 12) will next face Manti (3-0, 2-0 Region 12) on Tuesday. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. in Castle Dale.