COVID-19 Cases Trend Downward

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that COVID-19 cases are trending downward throughout the region. Despite this, Carbon and Emery counties remain in the high transmission level for the virus while Grand County is in the moderate level.

Monday’s report stated that there are only 27 cases throughout the region, including 15 in Carbon County, five in Emery County and seven in Grand County. However, 12 of these patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications. This includes seven from Carbon County, four from Emery County and one from Grand County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 257 residents have been hospitalized due to the virus. Of these, 227 were not vaccinated while only 30 were fully vaccinated. To date, 77 regional deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 44 in Carbon County, 27 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Of these, 71 were unvaccinated while six were fully vaccinated.

For more information on COVID-19 or to view vaccine clinic schedules, please click here.