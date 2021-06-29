COVID-19 Transmission Levels Increase in Southeast Utah

Carbon and Emery counties are experiencing higher transmission levels for COVID-19, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department.

In a report released on Thursday evening, it was stated that Carbon County has moved into the high level while Emery County is now in the moderate level. Transmission levels are determined by case rates, positivity rates and ICU utilizations.

Thursday’s report also announced new cases of the virus in the region. In the past two days, Carbon County has reported 17 new cases of the virus. Emery County has recorded three new cases and Grand County has had two.

There are 64 active cases in the region, included 49 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and six in Grand County. Five of the Carbon County patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus.

Vaccine distribution continues throughout the region. As of Friday morning, 15,811 regional residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 15,954 have received their first dose.