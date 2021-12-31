COVID-19 Transmission Moderate in Carbon, Emery

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that Carbon and Emery counties are both in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Grand County remains in the high transmission level.

Thursday’s report also showed a slight spike in active COVID-19 cases. Currently, there are 188 active cases in the region, including 74 in Carbon County, 34 in Emery County and 80 in Grand County. Of these cases, 73 were reported in the past three days with 30 in Carbon County, 17 in Emery County and 26 in Grand County.

The report also stated that six regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes three from Carbon County, two from Emery County and one from Grand County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 238 residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, 213 of which were not vaccinated while 25 were fully vaccinated.

In terms of vaccinations, 19,854 complete vaccinations have been reported to date throughout the region. This accounts for 48.9% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 47% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 66.2% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

The health department also tracks breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that became infected despite being vaccinated. There have been 754 breakthrough cases of the virus, including 424 in Carbon County, 154 in Emery County and 176 in Grand County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 72 regional deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 41 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and six in Grand County.