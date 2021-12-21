COVID-19 Transmission Remains Moderate in Carbon, Emery

On Monday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department reported that Carbon and Emery counties remain in the moderate transmission level for COVID-19. Meanwhile, Grand County is still in the high transmission level.

The new case counts have been trending down, with only 16 new cases reported in the past four days throughout the region. This includes four in Carbon County, two in Emery County and 10 in Grand County. In total, there are 111 active cases throughout the region with 40 in Carbon County, 12 in Emery County and 59 in Grand County.

Nine regional patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. This includes five Carbon County patients and two residents each from Emery and Grand counties. To date, 235 Southeast Utah residents have been hospitalized due to complications from the virus. Of these, 210 were not vaccinated while 25 were fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 72 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, including 41 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Only six of these deaths have involved fully vaccinated residents.

While vaccine distribution is continuing throughout Southeast Utah, 10,666 residents have already been fully vaccinated. This accounts for 48.4% of eligible residents in Carbon County and 46.6% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 65.6% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

According to the health department, there have been 726 breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that became infected despite being vaccinated. This includes 408 in Carbon County, 152 in Emery County and 166 in Grand County.