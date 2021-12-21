Griffeth Puts Up 30 in a Loss

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos were home on Friday night when they took on the Utes of Uintah. Carbon knew it would be a challenging task, taking on a 5A team, but the Dinos did not shrink from the adversity. Jackson Griffeth, in fact, played his best game in a Carbon uniform.

The senior carried the team on his back and finished the night with a career-high 30 points. He was efficient from the floor, going 11-17 (65%) overall and 4-6 (67%) from three, all four of which came in the third quarter.

By halftime, Griffeth had scored 14 of the team’s 18 points. He also was solid defensively and led the team in steals with four. Unfortunately, Griffeth did not receive a lot of help in the scoring department from the remaining Dinos.

While Carbon hung around most of the game, it never could get over the hump and cut it to one or two scores. As a result, the Utes won the match 61-51. Ashton Ferguson logged a team-high seven rebounds and came in second in points with five.