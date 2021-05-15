COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available for Those 12 and Older

On Friday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) released an update regarding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the announcement, anyone aged 12 and older can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The health department shared that the Pfizer vaccine has received approval to be administered to those as young as 12 years old.

The health department also announced that clinics will be hosted in Carbon, Emery and Grand County for all individuals who would like to receive the Pfizer vaccine. All clinics can be accessed online at https://www.seuhealth.com/vaccine-scheduling.