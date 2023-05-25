Coyote D.A.R.E Graduates Recognized

Last week, the Creekview Elementary Coyotes that participated in the traditional Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E) program this school year graduated.

“These kids worked hard all year and we want to make sure they get all the recognition they deserve,” school staff shared.

The students were issued certificates by Price City Police Department Sgt. Kelly Maynes before being congratulated by officers of the department, Price City Councilman Joe Christman and school staff.

“We want to give a special thanks to Sgt. Maynes, Detective Rigby and SRO Judd, who teach D.A.R.E at various schools in our community,” Creekview concluded.