Coyotes Upset No. 14 Eagles on the Road

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

In an intense men’s soccer showdown, No. 14 ranked Utah State Eastern went head-to-head against the College of Southern Nevada in a highly contested match on Thursday afternoon. Both teams displayed their determination and skill on the field, but it was Southern Nevada that emerged victorious with a final score of 3-2.

The match was a rollercoaster with the Coyotes opening the scoring in the 35th minute, giving them a 1-0 lead. However, the Eagles quickly responded just two minutes later when Vinicius De Silva delivered an unassisted goal of his own, leveling the score at 1-1. Southern Nevada came back strong with another goal just before the end of the first half.

The second half saw Utah State Eastern refusing to give in, and Casey Stracher showcased his skills, scoring a goal assisted by Eric Estrada and tying the game at 2-2. However, the Coyotes were relentless and secured the winning goal in the 59th minute, ending the game with a final score of 3-2 in their favor.

USU Eastern had a total of 15 shots, with seven of them on target. Goalkeeper Mathias Del Lago was kept busy throughout the match, making critical saves to keep his team in the game.

No. 14 USU Eastern (9-2-1, 7-2-1) will wrap up the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season at home as the team welcomes No. 2 Salt Lake Community College and Snow College to the Castleview Hospital Soccer Field next week.