Price City General Plan Update Approved

During the Price City Council meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening, the council hosted a public hearing to receive input on the proposed 2023 updates to the Price City General Plan.

A summary of updates for the plan was presented and it was stated that it is essentially in the same format that was used previously. A few changes have been made, such as adding pictures. Most of the effort was aimed at looking at the goals and some updates to text was done as needed.

Information regarding affordable housing was added, as well as a new chapter, as per the requirements of the state code, regarding water conservation. A robust overview has been created of those needs and goals.

It was explained that this is not an overhaul of the plan; it is simply a refreshing and updating that was brief. Councilman Layne Miller made the suggestion that once the plan is finalized and received, the council should take some time in a workshop and review it, to which Mayor Mike Kourianos agreed.

There were no comments from the community, prompting the council to close the hearing. Following the closure of the hearing, the revisions to the Price City General Plan were then approved.