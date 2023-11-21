Craft Fair Kicks Off Utah’s Christmas Town Festivities

As Utah’s Christmas Town, the city of Helper begins celebrating the holiday as early as possible. To kick off the festivities each year, a Christmas craft fair is hosted at the Helper Civic Auditorium, offering a myriad of gift giving ideas, treats, live entertainment and more.

This year, the fair was hosted over the weekend of Nov. 17, welcoming the community to peruse the many stands filled with items such as crafts created by talented hands and goodies that were baked with love and care.

Live entertainment from various acts was featured on the upstairs stage, welcoming solo acts, group singers such as the Sally Mauro Singers, dance numbers and more. Those looking to fill their bellies could enjoy burgers, hot dogs, soup, chips, sandwiches, sweets and beverages.

Up next for Utah’s Christmas Town is the Lights On Ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, Nov. 24. It will begin at 6 p.m. and attendees will meet at the Rio Theater on Helper’s Main Street.