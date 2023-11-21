Giving Bowl Continues to Grow

The third annual Giving Bowl flag football tournament was hosted on Saturday, Nov. 18, with checkin beginning at 9 a.m. that morning.

There were adult, high school and middle school brackets available for the tournament, which relocated to the BDAC soccer field this year. The Giving Bowl was created by Carbon High Sterling Scholar Allie Smith and serves to benefit those in the community that need assistance with purchasing a Thanksgiving meal.

This year, Smith was assisted by her cousin Kelsey North, who is also a Sterling Scholar at Emery High School. Since its beginning, the bowl has only continued to grow and has garnered a lot of attention from locals and visitors alike. Santa Claus himself even made an appearance this year.

Games were played five versus five and there were prize packages featured for the top teams. There were 30 teams that competed during the 2023 tournament and over $5,000 was raised for local families.