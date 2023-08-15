Creative Fabrics Opens in Castle Dale

A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony welcomed Creative Fabrics to the community on Friday. Castle Dale’s newest business is located at 36 East Main Street.

Creative Fabrics is owned and operated by Kristie Gasser. She is also the owner of Creative Floral, which sits adjacent to the new store. Friday served as a grand re-opening for Creative Floral as well.

Members of the community joined to celebrate Gasser and her business, along with the Emery County Business Chamber. The day featured giveaway, raffles and prizes for those in attendance.

Visitors to Creative Fabrics got the first look at plenty of beautiful fabrics, notions, Cuddle, Cloud, Luxe and Minky. Flower arrangements, house plants, elegant silk flowers, home décor, gifts and more were available to pursue at Creative Floral.

“Thank you everyone for making our grand opening such a fun filled day,” Gasser shared. “We appreciate each and every one of you.”

Creative Floral and Fabrics is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To contact the fabric shop, please call (435) 381-2627. To contact the floral shop, please call (435) 381-5744.