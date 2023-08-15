Scrubbie’s Healing Arts Opens Welcomed to Huntington

Last week, the Emery County Business Chamber (ECBC) welcomed a new business to Huntington City’s Main Street. Scrubbie’s Healing Arts, owned and operated by Scrubbie Miller, specializes in energy healing.

Miller has certifications in many areas, including Reiki. This is a technique that is based on the principle that the therapist can channel energy into the patient by means of touch, activating the natural healing processed within the patient’s body while restoring physical and emotional well-being.

After a hard time dealing with personal issues, Miller was introduced to the healing arts through a family member. It is something that she has found very useful in her own life and that she hopes to use to assist others. Alongside Reiki, the certifications Miller has include transformation code, divine inner light basic and advanced, circles and more.

Currently, Miller has a room inside of her home to work with patients. The therapy can also be performed over FaceTime if a patient is unable to meet in person. Miller works by appointment only and can be contacted at (435) 749-0253.

“The Emery County Business Chamber wishes Scrubbie much success as she works to help people achieve health and balance in their lives,” the ECBC shared.