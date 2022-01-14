Creekview Science Fair Winners Announced

The Creekview Elementary Coyotes displayed their knowledge at the school’s annual science fair, which was hosted on Monday, Jan. 10. A myriad of scientific fact and prowess was demonstrated during the fair.

This year’s winners included Karley Marinos, Kanyon Colosimo, Tru Brown, Titus Terry, Alex Burrows, Kambryn Iriart, Alyssa Valdez and Jett Christensen. The winners continued with Leah Haycock, Evie Sorensen, Zachary Scow, Eliza Shannon, Maylee Metelko, Payton Simkins and Ashby Atwood.

Congratulations to these hardworking students!