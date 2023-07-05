Crews Fight Cedar Knoll Fire

Photo Courtesy of Utah Fire Info

A lightning strike started the Cedar Knoll Fire on the Manti-La Sal National Forest on Monday. The fire then spread to three acres by Tuesday, but crews expect to have the fire fully contained by Wednesday evening.

“No structures are threatened and there are not any road closures,” Utah Fire Info shared. “The weather is predicted to be hot, dry and windy again in the vicinity of the fire.”

Crews are being supported by helicopters doing water bucket drops. There are six smoke jumpers, a Type-1 Hand Crew (Hotshot crew) and two helicopters attacking to the fire.

Two firefighters from Utah working on the Cedar Knoll Fire needed medical treatment for heat-related illnesses on Monday. They were treated and are reportedly recovering.