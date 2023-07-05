Scofield Celebrated with 2023 Pleasant Valley Days

Scofield was celebrated with the annual Pleasant Valley Days celebration, an event that spans one weekend each summer. This year was a “Party in the Park” and began on Friday, June 30.

Vendors were in the park all afternoon and a Dutch oven dinner began at 5 p.m., courtesy of Cow Camp Catering. A dance took place that evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and featured DJ John Jay. Those that weren’t too tired from the night before were invited to kick things off on Saturday morning with a 5K run/walk in Clear Creek, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Breakfast in the park was featured from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., just in time for the annual parade at 11 a.m., announced by John Jay. Vendors, activities and food was available in the park all afternoon, while a number of other events also took place.

There was a mine disaster photo exhibit in the schoolhouse, an announcement of the silent auction winners, a raffle drawing, and more music and dancing. The event was capped with the annual and ever-anticipated firework show over the reservoir on Saturday evening at 10 p.m.

“We want to thank all of our volunteers for making Scofield Pleasant Valley Days a success. Each year, Scofield Pleasant Valley Days gets bigger and bigger,” the event website shared.