Crocco Receives AJB Broadcasting’s Apples for Teachers Award

During Carbon School Board meeting, second grade teacher Carrie Crocco from Sally Mauro Elementary was awarded AJB Broadcasting’s Apples for Teachers for the month of April. Apples for Teachers is a monthly award given to educators who have been nominated for going above and beyond the expectation.

C.J. McManus from AJB Broadcasting thanked all of their sponsors who made this award possible and for those who continue to nominate educators in our district.

“I’ve known their family for a very long time, they’ve been educators in our community for a long time and they definitely deserve to be recognized,” stated McManus.

McManus then read the nomination letter that Mariya Boecker submitted, as the mother of Beathani Boecker. Mariya Boecker thanked Crocco in her letter for “going far and beyond to show her love and appreciation and to show her that not all people judge you and that teachers can be positive in your life.”

“Thank you, I’ve been here for 31 years with this district and I have loved every minute of it and I know my Dad is looking down at me, and he’s proud of me,” stated Crocco after pointing out her fan club who were also in attendance.

AJB Broadcasting will be presenting an Apples for Teachers award at each monthly school board meeting. To nominate a teacher, send an email to taylor@heytony.com with your reasoning on which teacher deserves to be recognized.

