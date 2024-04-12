Emery Soccer Upsets Falcons *Photo Gallery*

Photos Courtesy of James Huggard

The Emery Spartans soccer team hosted the Canyon View Falcons on Wednesday for a region game. The Falcons came into the match with a 5-2 region record, sitting at third in the Region 12 rankings.

The Spartans were prepared to make it a competitive match, as they would strike first in the first half. In the second half, the Falcons would get a goal, as would the Spartans, pulling off the upset. Handing the Falcons their third loss of the year.

Rhett Winter and Seth Winter would both get goals in the match, with solid defense played by the team, securing their second victory of the year. They will face the Juab Wasps (5-4) next in Nephi on Friday, as they hope to keep the solid play going against another tough opponent.