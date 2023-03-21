CSD Archery on Target Again

Carbon School District Press Release
2023 proved to be another exceptional year for Carbon School District’s archery teams. The high school team is three times state champions this year, Mont Harmon defended its state champion title for the sixth year in a row and Castle Heights also claimed another state champion title, theirs consecutively since 2018. Below is a breakdown of each school’s accomplishments at the state competition. The included tables show students who placed in the top 10 in their category, including high school, middle school or elementary school.
Carbon High School’s archery team took first place out of nine high school teams. The team had a personal best team score while being the top scoring team in the state out of all divisions and levels. Maggie Truman was the state grand champion with the highest individual score in the state out of all shooters and at all levels.
Carbon High Boys
|Name
|Score (Out of 300)
|HS Boys’ Rank
|Overall Boys’ Rank
|Seth Jensen
|281
|2/117
|4/440
|Trayven Gray
|277
|3/117
|9/440
|Tanner Greenhalgh
|273
|8/117
|19/440
Carbon High Girls
|Name
|Score (Out of 300)
|HS Girls’ Rank
|Overall Girls’ Rank
|Maggie Truman
|290
|1/75
|1/284
|Cheyanne Slaughter
|284
|2/75
|2/284
|Bayleigh Sinclair
|281
|3/75
|3/284
|Stella Feik
|280
|4/75
|5/284
|Emma Anderson
|275
|5/75
|8/284
|Kenzie Morgan
|273
|7/75
|12/284
|Makayla Scovill
|271
|9/75
|15/284
Helper took fourth place out of 15 middle schools. Amberlyn Lundington qualified for nationals while Helper’s top boys shooter was Jordan Olsen with a score of 249 out of 300.
Helper Middle School Girls (*MS: middle school)
|Name
|Score (Out of 300)
|MS Girls’ Rank
|Overall Girls’ Rank
|Amberlyn Ludington
|268
|10/145
|19/284
Mont Harmon’s team 1 took first place and team 2 took second place out of 15 middle schools. Avyelle Davis was the top middle school girl archer with a score of 281 out of 300. Joseph Christensen was the top male shooter and second middle school boy archer with a score of 281, which was a tied score with the number one middle school boys’ shooter.
The team’s coaches wished to express their gratitude to the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for providing grants that help fund the school’s archery program. “They donate quite a bit and we’d like to give them that recognition,” Ms. Amber Chappell said.
Mont Harmon Middle School Boys
|Name
|Score (Out of 300)
|MS Boys’ Rank
|Overall Boys’ Rank
|Joseph Christensen
|281
|2/214
|3/440
|Carter Jenson
|278
|3/214
|6/440
|Bracken Hanson
|278
|4/214
|7/440
|Spencer Pitcher
|277
|5/214
|8/440
|Carter Abbott
|275
|6/214
|11/440
|Kortland Sinclair
|274
|10/214
|17/440
Mont Harmon Middle School Girls
|Name
|Score (Out of 300)
|MS Girls’ Rank
|Overall Girls’ Rank
|Avyelle Davis
|281
|1/145
|3/284
|Madisen Donathan
|277
|2/145
|6/284
|Brynlee Tullis
|276
|3/145
|7/284
|Lexi Cowley
|274
|4/145
|10/284
|Ivy Blanton
|273
|5/145
|11/284
|Laycie Gregersen
|271
|6/145
|14/284
|Sarah Lasslo
|271
|7/145
|16/284
|Ashlyn Slaughter
|270
|8/145
|17/284
|McKenzie Fredrickson
|269
|9/145
|18/284
*Information and Statistics courtesy of Kyle Hansen.
“Castle Heights did outstanding at the 2023 Utah State Archery Tournament that was held in Ogden on March 3 and 4. The school was represented by a group of 54 students. Overall, the two teams of students from Castle Heights performed well. Team A went into the event striving to defend the state title that they have held since the spring of 2018. As a group, Team A handled the pressure of the tournament and defended the title. They scored 2,949 points. Team B performed well under the pressure as well, scoring 2,486 points.
As individuals, the Castle Heights archers were outstanding. Castle Heights secured eight of the top 10 scores in both the boys’ and the girls’ division. Now, Castle Heights is preparing to attend the Western National Tournament that will be held in Salt Lake City on April 28 and 29 to defend their national championship title from 2022.”
Castle Heights Boys
|Name
|Score (Out of 300)
|ES Boys’ Rank
|Overall Boys’ Rank
|Drew Arthur
|258
|2/109
|58/440
|Jace Bosone
|255
|3/109
|63/440
|Colton Steele
|253
|4/109
|77/440
|Lucas Vuksinick
|252
|5/109
|79/440
|Kaizyn Hansen
|247
|6/109
|98/440
|Chet Fredrickson
|239
|7/109
|134/440
|Kenji Kinoshita
|238
|8/109
|136/440
|Brayton Brady
|237
|10/109
|143/440
Castle Heights Girls
|Name
|Score (Out of 300)
|ES Girls’ Rank
|Overall Girls’ Rank
|Addisyn Lessar
|263
|1/64
|33/284
|Stefany Salguero
|254
|2/64
|47/284
|Jocelyn Brinkerhoff
|230
|4/64
|99/284
|Kheyanuah Warman-Koffard
|223
|5/64
|119/284
|Chloe Lasslo
|217
|6/64
|133/284
|Lola Lasslo
|217
|7/64
|135/284
|Sophie Francis
|215
|8/64
|141/284
|Katie Abbott
|212
|9/64
|147/284
Creekview’s team 1 took second place overall and team 2 took fifth place out of eight elementary schools.
Creekview Boys (*ES: elementary school)
|Name
|Score (Out of 300)
|ES Boys’ Rank
|Overall Boys’ Rank
|Hunter Cowley
|280
|1/109
|5/440
|Cash Mabbutt
|238
|9/109
|137/440
Creekview Girls
|Name
|Score (Out of 300)
|ES Girls’ Rank
|Overall Girls’ Rank
|Anastyn Davis
|238
|3/64
|80/284
Sally Mauro Elementary School sent two teams to the state competition who placed fourth and seventh out of eight elementary schools. Sally Mauro’s top boy shooter was Luis Valencia with a score of 225 out of 300, and their top girl shooter was Kenleigh Rigby with a score of 192 out of 300.