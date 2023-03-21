CSD Archery on Target Again

Carbon School District Press Release

2023 proved to be another exceptional year for Carbon School District’s archery teams. The high school team is three times state champions this year, Mont Harmon defended its state champion title for the sixth year in a row and Castle Heights also claimed another state champion title, theirs consecutively since 2018. Below is a breakdown of each school’s accomplishments at the state competition. The included tables show students who placed in the top 10 in their category, including high school, middle school or elementary school.

Carbon High School’s archery team took first place out of nine high school teams. The team had a personal best team score while being the top scoring team in the state out of all divisions and levels. Maggie Truman was the state grand champion with the highest individual score in the state out of all shooters and at all levels.

Carbon High Boys

Name Score (Out of 300) HS Boys’ Rank Overall Boys’ Rank Seth Jensen 281 2/117 4/440 Trayven Gray 277 3/117 9/440 Tanner Greenhalgh 273 8/117 19/440

Carbon High Girls

Name Score (Out of 300) HS Girls’ Rank Overall Girls’ Rank Maggie Truman 290 1/75 1/284 Cheyanne Slaughter 284 2/75 2/284 Bayleigh Sinclair 281 3/75 3/284 Stella Feik 280 4/75 5/284 Emma Anderson 275 5/75 8/284 Kenzie Morgan 273 7/75 12/284 Makayla Scovill 271 9/75 15/284

Helper took fourth place out of 15 middle schools. Amberlyn Lundington qualified for nationals while Helper’s top boys shooter was Jordan Olsen with a score of 249 out of 300.

Helper Middle School Girls (*MS: middle school)

Name Score (Out of 300) MS Girls’ Rank Overall Girls’ Rank Amberlyn Ludington 268 10/145 19/284

Mont Harmon’s team 1 took first place and team 2 took second place out of 15 middle schools. Avyelle Davis was the top middle school girl archer with a score of 281 out of 300. Joseph Christensen was the top male shooter and second middle school boy archer with a score of 281, which was a tied score with the number one middle school boys’ shooter.

The team’s coaches wished to express their gratitude to the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for providing grants that help fund the school’s archery program. “They donate quite a bit and we’d like to give them that recognition,” Ms. Amber Chappell said.

Mont Harmon Middle School Boys

Name Score (Out of 300) MS Boys’ Rank Overall Boys’ Rank Joseph Christensen 281 2/214 3/440 Carter Jenson 278 3/214 6/440 Bracken Hanson 278 4/214 7/440 Spencer Pitcher 277 5/214 8/440 Carter Abbott 275 6/214 11/440 Kortland Sinclair 274 10/214 17/440

Mont Harmon Middle School Girls

Name Score (Out of 300) MS Girls’ Rank Overall Girls’ Rank Avyelle Davis 281 1/145 3/284 Madisen Donathan 277 2/145 6/284 Brynlee Tullis 276 3/145 7/284 Lexi Cowley 274 4/145 10/284 Ivy Blanton 273 5/145 11/284 Laycie Gregersen 271 6/145 14/284 Sarah Lasslo 271 7/145 16/284 Ashlyn Slaughter 270 8/145 17/284 McKenzie Fredrickson 269 9/145 18/284

*Information and Statistics courtesy of Kyle Hansen.

“Castle Heights did outstanding at the 2023 Utah State Archery Tournament that was held in Ogden on March 3 and 4. The school was represented by a group of 54 students. Overall, the two teams of students from Castle Heights performed well. Team A went into the event striving to defend the state title that they have held since the spring of 2018. As a group, Team A handled the pressure of the tournament and defended the title. They scored 2,949 points. Team B performed well under the pressure as well, scoring 2,486 points.

As individuals, the Castle Heights archers were outstanding. Castle Heights secured eight of the top 10 scores in both the boys’ and the girls’ division. Now, Castle Heights is preparing to attend the Western National Tournament that will be held in Salt Lake City on April 28 and 29 to defend their national championship title from 2022.”

Castle Heights Boys

Name Score (Out of 300) ES Boys’ Rank Overall Boys’ Rank Drew Arthur 258 2/109 58/440 Jace Bosone 255 3/109 63/440 Colton Steele 253 4/109 77/440 Lucas Vuksinick 252 5/109 79/440 Kaizyn Hansen 247 6/109 98/440 Chet Fredrickson 239 7/109 134/440 Kenji Kinoshita 238 8/109 136/440 Brayton Brady 237 10/109 143/440

Castle Heights Girls

Name Score (Out of 300) ES Girls’ Rank Overall Girls’ Rank Addisyn Lessar 263 1/64 33/284 Stefany Salguero 254 2/64 47/284 Jocelyn Brinkerhoff 230 4/64 99/284 Kheyanuah Warman-Koffard 223 5/64 119/284 Chloe Lasslo 217 6/64 133/284 Lola Lasslo 217 7/64 135/284 Sophie Francis 215 8/64 141/284 Katie Abbott 212 9/64 147/284

Creekview’s team 1 took second place overall and team 2 took fifth place out of eight elementary schools.

Creekview Boys (*ES: elementary school)

Name Score (Out of 300) ES Boys’ Rank Overall Boys’ Rank Hunter Cowley 280 1/109 5/440 Cash Mabbutt 238 9/109 137/440

Creekview Girls

Name Score (Out of 300) ES Girls’ Rank Overall Girls’ Rank Anastyn Davis 238 3/64 80/284

Sally Mauro Elementary School sent two teams to the state competition who placed fourth and seventh out of eight elementary schools. Sally Mauro’s top boy shooter was Luis Valencia with a score of 225 out of 300, and their top girl shooter was Kenleigh Rigby with a score of 192 out of 300.