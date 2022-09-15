Cub Scout Pack 282 to Host Recruitment Night

Cub Pack 282 has organized a recruitment night following a very successful first year.

The Cub Pack is open to boys and girls who are between the ages of five and 10 years old, or kindergarten through fifth grade. The pack meets every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hope Center.

All that are interested are invited to join them at a special recruitment night, which has been set for Sept. 22 in the basement of the church. The event will be in an open house forum, with available times between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“You will have an opportunity to learn all about our family-oriented program, ask questions and meet our den leaders,” Cub Pack 282 shared.

Refreshments will be served during the recruitment night. Those with further questions may direct them to Katie Axelgard at (435) 650-3324 or Mark Mackiewicz at (435) 650-0880. A recruitment video may be viewed here.

“We look forward to meeting you and your future Cubs,” the pack said.