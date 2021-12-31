Culture Connection Books Bluegrass Band

Price City announced that Picky Out the Stringers, a four piece, acoustic string band, will be performing during this month’s Culture Connection. The concert will take place at the Price Civic Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.

Based out of Salt Lake, Picky Out the Stingers plays original music in styles across the bluegrass spectrum, including newgrass, country, honkytonk and more. The band draws inspiration from the original bluegrass founders, classic Americana folk, and mountain music from the South, Appalachia and the West.

Price City will also stream the performance live on its Facebook page for those not able to attend in person.