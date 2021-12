Archie is a bit of a shy guy, but he’s a real sucker for love (and food)! It takes him a little bit to warm up, but once he does he loves to hang out with you! He even likes to be held! He does well with other cats and children, dogs unknown. Archie will do best if he has some safe spots to hide when he gets overwhelmed, but he will come right out when it’s time to give him loves!