Culture Connection Features Danzig and MacLeod

The Culture Connection concert series, hosted free by Price City, has continued into the fall season with Culture Connection Extended. This means that Culture Connection will be hosted at least once per month up until the spring.

The latest concert was hosted on Thursday evening inside the Price Civic Auditorium. The fun began promptly at 7 p.m. and those that were in attendance, both in person and virtually, were treated to the musical prowess of Mandy Danzig and Kate MacLeod. Through both solo and duo performances, both Danzig and MacLeod delighted the crowd with addicting tunes.

It was also announced that MacLeod just released a new album, which was available for purchase during the event, along with various other pieces of merchandise.

“We were thrilled to have Mandy Danzig and Kate MacLeod play in Price,” shared Price City Councilman Layne Miller. “They are very talented and made a great addition to Culture Connection. We want to thank our sponsors and partners for all they do for us in helping make Culture Connection a major part of Price City.”

Councilman Miller then listed KWSA Jack FM, True Country Radio and ETV as the sponsors that play an important part of the performances, expressing that it could not be done otherwise.

Culture Connection Extended will continue on Oct. 28 with Count Tofourula, who Councilman Miller credits as a Carbon County staple. He will be bringing Halloween holiday favorites. This will take place once again at the Price Civic Auditorium at 7 p.m.