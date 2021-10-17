Weather Governs Work at Millsite

By Julie Johansen

Much needed rain the past couple of weeks has halted work on the Millsite Golf Course and slowed work on the spillway floor of the dam, but work has still progressed. The spillway floor overlay should be completed by the end of October. There are three concrete placements left with two of them scheduled in the coming week with the good weather forecast.

As long as weather permits, topsoil and grading will be placed on the fairway of the golf course. Some work will continue throughout the winter inside the outlet tunnel.