Culture Connection Rocks Out

Price City’s Culture Connection packed the Peace Garden on Thursday evening with a performance by the classic rock cover band Mesozoic. To kick-off the night, a group of Harleys joined the band on stage.

Based out of Kanab, the guitar-heavy band includes Alan Titus on guitar and vocals, Will Leonard on guitar and vocals, Kim Titus on bass, Angelina Woodberry on vocals, and Ralph Morrison on drums. They played covers from Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Kansas, The Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd and The Beatles.

Next week’s performance will feature Los Hermanos de los Andes. Price City would like to invite everyone to bring their friends and family along with lawn chairs to the Peace Garden at 7 p.m. to enjoy the performance.