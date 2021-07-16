Danger Advisory in Place for Scofield Reservoir

On Friday afternoon, a statement concerning a danger advisory that has been put in place for Scofield Reservoir was released.

Public health officials stated that this advisory is effective immediately and is due to a harmful algal bloom. Recreationists are being advised to not swim, boat or waterski in the waterbody. As of this time, fishing remains open, though anglers are advised to clean fish well and discard guts.

There should not be any of the water ingested and animals should be kept away from the water as well. Algae may move or disperse depending on temperature, wind and weather. The state park and campsites remain open.

Those that have unexplained sickness or signs of poisoning, or have animals that show such symptoms, should contact the Utah Poison Control Center at (800) 222-1222. More information may be obtained on the harmful algal bloom by clicking here.