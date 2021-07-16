6 Southeast Utah Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 Complications

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that six regional residents are currently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. All of these patients are Carbon County residents.

Thursday’s report also outlined the new cases that have been recorded in the past three days. In that time frame, Carbon County has tallied 11 new cases while Emery County has had none. Grand County has recorded five.

As of Friday morning, there are 46 active cases of the virus throughout the region. This includes 31 in Carbon County, seven in Emery County and eight in Grand County.

While the health department continues to track active cases of the virus, vaccine distribution remains a priority. To date, 15,847 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 15,990 have received their first dose.

With this data, Carbon County remains in the high transmission level for the virus. Emery County is in the moderate level while Grand has moved to the low level.