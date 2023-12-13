Danna Lyn Whitaker Stokes

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our mother and sister, Danna Lyn Stokes. She was born on December 31, 1955 to Ted and Beth Whitaker, and died on December 7, 2023 in Bountiful, Utah, just shy of her 68th birthday.

Danna was born and raised in Brigham City, Utah but moved with her family to Huntington, Utah at the beginning of her senior year in high school. She moved to Salt Lake City after college and began her profession as a dental assistant and later as a cocktail waitress. Her work ethic was unparalleled. She married Scott Krone in 1978, but they were later divorced She was married to Elven Stokes from 1988 to 2014. They lived in Leamington, Utah and were blessed with their daughter, Katie in 1995.

Katie was the light of her life and she always said “her greatest accomplishment”. Danna was a wonderful mother and homemaker and always considered being a mom her greatest achievement and most rewarding role. Danna was very talented. She loved to cross-stitch and was an excellent seamstress; her Halloween costumes were legendary! She was a wonderful cook and was always ready to share recipes. She had a passion for gardening and raised the vegetables necessary to make the best green taco sauce and salsa ever. She loved to decorate for all holidays and made them very special for her family. Danna loved plants and had the greenest thumb! She could grow anything. She was a voracious reader and often found solace in the pages of a good book. Danna loved animals. She “collected” many strays and loved her dogs and cats. She was very compassionate and tender-hearted and had a special love for the older citizens in Leamington, and took great care of many of them for years.

Danna loved her family and spending time with Katie was her greatest joy. Danna was a loving daughter to her mom and dad, Beth and Ted Whitaker, and a caring sibling to Pam, Alan and Gloria. She will be truly missed.

Danna was preceded in death by her father, Ted Whitaker, and her mother, Beth Whitaker. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Katie; Pam (Steve) Robinson of Carson City, NV; Alan Whitaker of Ogden, UT; and Gloria (Mike) Wilson of South Jordan, Utah as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Myers Mortuary. Interment will follow at the Brigham City Cemetery.

We invite those who knew and loved Danna to join us as we celebrate her life and honor her memory. We encourage you to leave you memories and photos of Danna on her Remember Page. https://my.gather.app/remember/danna-lyn-stokes