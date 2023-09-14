Dark Skies Events Continue in Helper

A number of Dark Skies events have been scheduled for October in Helper City. The first will be a library reading during toddler time on Oct 17. Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith will do the reading, which will begin at 1 p.m., and the library will choose appropriate books.

On Oct. 21, there will be several telescopes mounted at the Mountain View Cemetery in the parking lot. This will be for an Observe the Moon event and there will be an activity for children as well. The event should begin at dusk.

Finally, there will be a river walk that will be hosted on Oct. 28. The purpose of the walk will be to look at the solar system panels, beginning at 1 p.m. There will also be solar scopes for those that wish to view the sun. The trail head begins behind the mining equipment at Poplar and First West Streets.

In addition to these events, there will be an eclipse on Oct. 14. The best viewing will be below I-70 with a partial effect. The eclipse will begin at around 9 a.m. and will reach maximum effect at around 10:30 a.m.