Wildcats Scratch at the Spartans

The Lady Spartans welcomed Richfield to their home court on Tuesday afternoon for a conference matchup. Following the victory against Carbon, Emery was looking to continue that momentum, though Richfield proved to be worthy competitors.

The Lady Wildcats did not show mercy throughout the match and found themselves overcoming the Lady Spartans. Beginning with first singles, Richfield secured both sets, 6-4 and 7-5. Emery fell in second and third singles as well.

Looking to doubles, Richfield continued its onslaught. Lady Spartans Acelyn Migliori and Tailynn Minchey were defeated in first doubles, 6-2, 6-4. Second and third doubles were similar, with the Lady Wildcats dominating second doubles 7-5, 6-1, and third doubles 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

The match ended with Richfield on top, 6-0. Emery (4-6) will look to rebound when the team takes on Grand and Manti this week.