The Emery County Historical Society’s upcoming event will feature Darren Parry, who will weave a tale of history, healing and reconciliation.

Parry is the Past Chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation and author of “The Bear River Massacre: A Shoshone History.” His presentation will take place on Thursday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale.

Emery County Historical Society dues are still only $5 per year.